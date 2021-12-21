Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $211.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.38. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

