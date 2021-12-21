Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 18,101.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

