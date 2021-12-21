Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Amundi bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,997,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

CSIQ opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

