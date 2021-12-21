Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,200 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FLGT opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

