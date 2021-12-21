Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $169.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.70. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

