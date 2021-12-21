Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $202.22 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $9,977,450 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

