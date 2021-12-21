Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,405,000 after acquiring an additional 427,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

