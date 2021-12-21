Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

HUT opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.