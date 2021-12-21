HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Bought by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the quarter. HUYA makes up about 0.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,793 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,807. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

