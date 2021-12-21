Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $8,293.66 or 0.17027321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.17 or 0.08257731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,624.77 or 0.99829226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00072875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.