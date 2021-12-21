iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDN opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.