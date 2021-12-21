iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 293,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

