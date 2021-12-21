ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 288,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

ICL stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,198,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 174,147 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,582,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 224.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 661,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

