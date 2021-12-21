ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 288,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:ICL opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

