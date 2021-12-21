Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $24.00. Icosavax shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Icosavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,249,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,193,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,011,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,725,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

