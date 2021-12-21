IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $223.49 on Tuesday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

