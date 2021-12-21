IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $19.95 on Tuesday, hitting $624.06. 323,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.06. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

