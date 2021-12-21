iEthereum (IETH) Price Hits $0.14

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. iEthereum has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $238.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iEthereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iEthereum has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006713 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum (IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

