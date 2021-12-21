Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $246,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,753,000 after acquiring an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STWD stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.