Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $290,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

