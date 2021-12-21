Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $354,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,470 shares of company stock worth $10,592,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.