Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $321,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after acquiring an additional 841,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after purchasing an additional 509,445 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,932,000 after buying an additional 472,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 408,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.63 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

