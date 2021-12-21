Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Increased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,116,000 after buying an additional 69,257 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.30. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

