Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,400.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe purchased 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe purchased 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe bought 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe bought 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 238,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.