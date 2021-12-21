Independence Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,560 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,424% compared to the average daily volume of 168 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 479,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.