Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 199,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

