Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.78 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

