Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AGNC Investment by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

