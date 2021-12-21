Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 120.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 326,398 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 25,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

