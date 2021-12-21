Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,697 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

