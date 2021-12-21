Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.20 and last traded at $87.20. Approximately 2,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 131,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

