Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

INGR stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,567. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingredion (INGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.