Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. CL King dropped their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

