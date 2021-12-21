Insider Buying: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Major Shareholder Purchases 32,000 Shares of Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 426,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,454,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Cowen began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.