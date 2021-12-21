Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Muransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Edward Muransky purchased 209 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $3,755.73.

On Friday, November 26th, Edward Muransky acquired 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Muransky acquired 199 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $3,747.17.

On Friday, October 1st, Edward Muransky acquired 236 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $3,757.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $505.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

