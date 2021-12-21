Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Buys 1,125 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Lakeland Bancorp
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
