Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Buys 1,125 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

