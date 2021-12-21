Insider Buying: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE OSG opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

