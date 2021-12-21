Insider Buying: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Acquires 47,700 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.