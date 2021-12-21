Insider Buying: Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Acquires 1,146,223 Shares of Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Gerald Wayne Grandey acquired 1,146,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$352,119.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$587,809.38.

Rare Element Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$16.70 and a 1-year high of C$27.07.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The Company’s Bear Lodge Property consists of two projects: Bear Lodge Rare Earth Element (REE) Project and the Sundance Gold Project. It is focused on advancing REE Project located near the town of Sundance in northeast Wyoming. It operates through the exploration of mineral properties segment.

