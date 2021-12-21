Insider Buying: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Acquires 5,185 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) insider Josephine Bush bought 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.50 ($9.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,997.50 ($49,643.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 51.03 and a current ratio of 51.22.

About Vulcan Energy Resources

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Europe. It explores for lithium, copper, zinc, gold, silver, lead, magnetite, and sulfur deposits. The company holds interests in the Zero Carbon Lithium project; and LÃ¸kken, Grimsdal, Storwartz, Killingdal, and Tverrfjellet projects located in Norway.

