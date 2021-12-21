Insider Selling: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$1.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.30. Altus Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$47.57 and a 1 year high of C$72.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 108.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

