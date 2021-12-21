Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP Sells 7,350 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

