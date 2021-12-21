Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 3,799 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $58,428.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.62. 309,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,745. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

