Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 6,040 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60.
- On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 125,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,666. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
