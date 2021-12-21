Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 6,040 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60.

On Monday, November 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 125,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,666. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

