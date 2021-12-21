Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells 653 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

