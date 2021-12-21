Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Sells 13,292 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $466,416.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BATS JAMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,913 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jamf by 106.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

