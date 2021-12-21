Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells 35,156 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNDX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 711,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 660,654 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

