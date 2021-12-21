Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $149,085.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NSIT stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 266,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,201. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

