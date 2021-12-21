Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $311,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,095. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

