Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

